A NORTH Belfast man who is suffering from stage four cancer and has severe respiratory problems was forced to descend his apartment complex in order to open the front door for an emergency ambulance crew because the block’s intercom system is broken.



Residents at Brookfield Mill Apartments on the Crumlin Road say they have been complaining to their housing provider Clanmil for several weeks that the buzzer system isn’t working. They say that many people living in the block have missed deliveries. However, the problem came to a head when one resident became seriously unwell and phoned 999.



Gerard Moore (56) is being treated for lung cancer. He said he felt unwell and couldn’t breathe and phoned for an ambulance.



“The woman on the line told me to remain calm and not to move,” said Gerard. “However, that’s when I realised that I wouldn’t be able to buzz the ambulance crew in because the intercom is broken.



“We’ve been on to Clanmil constantly telling them that it’s broken but nothing has been done about it.



“I was out of breath but I ended up having to get up from my chair, walk across the landing and get into the lift to take me down to the front door. It was a struggle because I have severe respiratory problems and find it very difficult to breathe because of my condition.



“I ended up out on the street, out of breath, clutching on to the fence waiting for ambulance to arrive.



“When they arrived they put me in the ambulance and on to a respirator. I ended up spending the Friday to the Monday in hospital.”



Gerard says he shouldn’t have been put in the position of putting his health at further risk just because the complex's intercom had not been fixed.

A spokesperson for Clanmil said: "We received a report of a fault affecting one of five door panels at Brookfield Mill. This issue was caused by criminal damage. As the replacement panel is a bespoke unit, sourcing and fitting it can take some time.

"Our team has carried out temporary repairs to restore fob access into the building and intercom connection to the apartments. However, one element of the door release system within the apartments required a new part, which has been ordered and will be fitted as soon as possible.

"Our Response Officer is in contact with all customers affected to provide an update on the situation and offer any assistance required."