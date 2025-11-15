A LANDMARK £1million investment is set to transform Davitts GAC into a world-class community and sporting hub, as work progresses on a new indoor training facility in the heart of the Falls area.

The development by the ambitious GAA club beside its Beechmount pitch has been supported by Belfast City Council. It will include an indoor training space, viewing areas for parents, and a dedicated culture and heritage zone, reflecting the club’s deep community roots.

Councillor Ciarán Beattie, who has worked closely with the club throughout the project, hailed the progress as a “major step forward” for the West Belfast club.

“It’s fantastic to see this project come to fruition,” Cllr Beattie said during a visit to the site. “The club’s vision and determination have turned what was once an idea into a world class facility. Davitts are growing from strength to strength in the Falls area, and their commitment to members and the wider community is something we’re proud to support.”

Cllr Beattie described the development as “another milestone in vision, regeneration and progress in West Belfast”.

Echoing his remarks, West Belfast MP Paul Maskey praised the collaboration that brought the project to life.

“Davitts have shown real ambition in delivering this vision,” he said. “This new facility will not only enhance sporting opportunities but will strengthen culture, identity and community spirit across the Falls area. Sinn Féin is proud to have worked with Davitts GAC and Belfast City Council to make it happen.”

For the club itself, the near completion of the project represents years of hard work and community dedication.

Tommy Shaw, Chairperson of Davitts GAC, expressed his delighted to see the progress.

“We’re really excited to see the project nearly finished and so thankful for all the backing from our local representatives and Belfast City Council,” Mr Shaw said. “This facility will transform how we train our young players and give us a fantastic space to celebrate our culture and heritage.”

The new development is a cornerstone of Davitts’ long-term vision blending sport, culture, and community growth in one of West Belfast’s most vibrant areas.