Davitt's GAC funding to build new sports hall, heritage museum and tourist trail

PLANS: Tommy Shaw, Chairperson of Davitt's GAC outside the clubhouse on the Falls Road. The new funding will build a sports hall, museum and heritage trail for Beechmount

MICHAEL Davitts GAC have announced their plans for a new sports hall, heritage museum and tourist trail after receiving £647,000 in funding from Belfast City Council's Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund.

The Falls Road club are hoping the new sports hall will be able to be used by local schools and the community as well as offering an opportunity to showcase the rich history of the area and the remarkable legacy of Michael Davitt.

Club Chairperson Tommy Shaw expressed the club's enthusiasm for the project.

"We saw an opportunity to apply for funding through the Neighbourhood Regeneration Fund at Belfast City Council, and after putting a lot of thought and effort into our application, we applied for a hall which would accommodate all of the schools in the area as well as ourselves and the community."

Tommy stated the vision extended beyond a sports hall and plans are in place to develop a museum and trail.

"We want to be able to use the building to help prepare kids and for the development of Gaelic games. At our pitch, there is a piece of ground down below which has been laying unused. That bit of land is owned by the Diocese, and we contacted Father Fox who was very receptive," Tommy explained.

Inspired by the Michael Davitt Museum in Strade, Co Mayo, the club aims to create a heritage museum that tells the story not only of Michael Davitt but also of the Beechmount area. Tommy said: "It's very important to preserve the history of the area for the upcoming generations."

The proposed heritage museum will highlight key aspects of Michael Davitt's life and contributions, including his role in founding the GAA, planting the first sod of turf in Celtic Park, and coining the term 'boycott' due to organising the successful boycott of cruel land agent Charles Boycott during the Land War. The club has commissioned a significant portrait of Davitt by artist J B Vallely, which they hope will serve as a centerpiece in the museum.

HISTORY: Tommy and Bobby Shaw at the unveiling of the Michael Davitt portrait

Tommy detailed plans for the sports hall, saying: "During the winter months, the hall will be used for training, and schools and the community will also have use of it, as well as trainee teachers from St Mary’s University College."

The project is currently awaiting the letter of authorisation, following which it will go out to tender.

The club will also be investing its own funds, expecting to contribute around £200,000 to £300,000. Tommy said: "If all goes according to plan, we're hoping the majority of work will be finished by late 2024, with work on the heritage museum and trail to continue afterwards.”

FACILITIES: The new sports hall will be built beside Davitts' pitch

Speaking about the project, Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Beattie said it would make a fantastic addition to the Falls community.

“It is fantastic news that Belfast City Council have agreed to award Michael Davitt’s GAC £647,000 for the development of a new community and heritage centre.

“This new space will be a fantastic addition to our community, which will include an exhibition space and sports hall. The space will also include a stop-off point to learn more about Michael Davitt, featuring along the already-established West Belfast Heritage Trail.

“It's another welcome addition to Beechmount and West Belfast,” he added.