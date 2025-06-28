Two million likes as Kneecap fan live streams Glastonbury concert blocked by BBC

A WOMAN who live streamed the Kneecap concert at Glastonbury from her phone received over two million likes from those watching.

The BBC blocked live broadcast of the concert this afternoon and will instead show an edited version of the performance later on iplayer, however, that didn't stop one enterprising fan who helped fans unable to be at the concert bypass the live black-out.

It was another incredible day for the local rappers. Such were the sheer numbers of people arriving to see the trio that the entrance to the West Holts Stage was shut 45 minutes before Kneecap were due to appear.



Last week the local lads hit back at British Prime Minister Keir Starmer after he said their upcoming Glastonbury performance was "inappropriate".

It came after Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, appeared in court in London charged with an alleged terrorism offence.

The 27-year-old has been accused of allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a Kneecap gig at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on November 21, 2024.

The BBC blocked Kneecap's four o'clock slot from their live coverage of Glastonbury

Kneecap took to the Glastonbury stage at 4pm with the BBC blocking live coverage of their set, instead broadcasting highlights from the music festival from the previous day. However, an hour earlier live on air Bob Vylan bigged up the Belfast-Derry boys and led chants of “Free Palestine” and “Death to the IDF”.

Before going on stage Kneecap took to social media: “The propaganda wing of the regime has just contacted us. They will put our set from Glastonbury today on the iplayer later this evening for your viewing pleasure.”



Speaking during the set, Mo Chara told the audience that genocide was being committed in Gaza against the Palestinian people.

“I can see the amount of Palestinian flags here and it’s f**king insane. The BBC editor is going to have some job,” he said to laughter from the crowd, before leading chants of “Free, free Palestine!”

With fans back home watching via the TikTok account helenwilsonwales, West Belfast social club The Felons tweeted: "There's a few pints on the pumps here for Helen."

Helen received over two million likes during the live stream which she said was filmed on her phone.

She added: “I want that set to be shared to as many people as possible.”