Joy and relief as pupils celebrate A-Level results

MANY PUPILS across Belfast have been celebrating their success after receiving their A Level results this morning (Thursday).

Around 25,000 students across the North received their A-level, AS-level and BTec results.

At St Dominic's Grammar School on the Falls Road, there was a real buzz in the school grounds as pupils congregated to share results.

Amy Murray was delighted with her marks and is now one step closer to her dream of becoming a paediatrician.

"I woke up this morning and went on UCAS and saw that I got into Queen's University to study medicine so I knew my results were good," she said.

Amy Murray with mum, Bernie and cousin Róise Nolan

"I went to surprise my granny and granda but they had come down to school and found out I got three A's in Biology, Chemistry and Maths.

"I am looking forward to celebrating with my friends tonight. We are going to have homemade pizzas and a few drinks before going to an event in the Telegraph Building."

Cuisle Nic Leanacháin is also Queen's bound to study Psychology in September after scoring impressive results.

"I studied Drama, Psychology, Biology and Irish and got two A's and two A-Stars so I am over the moon," she said.

Cuisle Nic Leanacháin with her mum Breanda, dad Ruairí and sister Aoibhinn

"I am going to go see my granny now and celebrate later with a few drinks. I am sure it will be a good night ahead."

Principal Orla O'Reilly said it was a proud day for everyone at St Dominic's.

"St Dominic is synonymous with having good standards and it's always hard when you're up there to stay there," she said.

"We are absolutely delighted once again with the results this year. 94 per cent of our girls off to university got grades A-Star-C and over 57 per cent of the grades were all A's and A-Stars.

"Our pupils have a fantastic work ethic that helps drive each other and we have a fabulous pastoral team that have led them through the last year and supported them, alongside a great set of subject teachers and the fabulous support of parents.

"Today is an opportunity to share in their success and I am delighted for each and every one of them."

Over at Mercy College in North Belfast, there was a similar buzz as pupils arrived to collect their A Level results.

Mercy College pupils with Principal Martin Moreland

Amy Prenter is hoping her results will help her realised her dream of travelling the world making documentaries.

"I got on really well. I got three distinctions and a merit in Travel and Tourism, Hospitality and Art and Design," she said.

"I am hoping to get into Ulster University to study photography with videography. I really want to travel the world and make documentaries."

Thomas Alexander is off to John Moore's University in Liverpool and said he "can't wait to go away" to study Business.

James Saunders is staying at home, and looks to be Queen's-bound to study Drama.

"I am absolutely delighted with my results. I studied Hospitality, Performing Arts and Health and Social Care.

James Saunders

"I am hoping to get into Queen's to study Drama, so all the hard work has paid off. I can't wait to go out tonight and celebrate."

Principal Martin Moreland said: "We are absolutely delighted and as a school, we are up five per cent on last year's results with 80 per cent of pupils achieving grades A-Star-C.

"At Mercy College, we're about children and how to move forward and just hearing some of their pathways and being able to follow their dreams is wonderful.

"I am delighted for the children and their parents, the staff and the whole community as a whole.

"Mercy is about much more than teaching. We have that additional support and pastoral care available to children here and to see their smiles today makes all the hardwork very worthwhile."

Across the North, A-level results were broadly similar to those in 2024, with around 30.4 per cent of entries awarded A-Star or A grades in 2025 compared to 30.3 per cent in 2024.

That was widely expected as grades returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Around one in every 12 (8.7 per cent) A-levels in the North were awarded at the top A-Star grade.