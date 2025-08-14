Falls Park firebugs putting homes at risk: councillor

SCORCH DAMAGE: Sinn Féin councillor Ronan McLaughlin and Paul Maskey MP at the site of fires close to homes in Norfolk Gardens

A local councillor has warned residents homes are being put at risk by vandals setting fire to shrubbery in the Falls Park.

Over recent months, the Fire Service has been called out to deal with a number of small fires lit directly behind homes of residents in Norfolk Gardens.

The park area has been badly damaged while last week a fire burnt a residents' plastic bin.

Sinn Féin councillor Ronan Mclaughlin visited the site of the fires this week in response to complaints from local residents.

"The area in question is overgrown, with shrubbery and weeds in between the trees," he explained. "That ceates a space, hidden from passers-by, which has become a gathering place for anti-social elements.

"Belfast City Council has now cut back the entire area creating very clear sight lines as an immediate response to the fires."

The Sinn Féin man added: "I will be working with Council staff and local residents to deliver other medium term measures to ensure the safety of all especially during the coming hot spell when fires can be at their most dangerous."