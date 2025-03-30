Gaelic Games: Carryduff win cross-city clash at Sarsfield's

O'Neills Antrim Hurling League, Division Two

Sarsfield's 2-18 Carryduff 1-24

CARRYDUFF claimed an opening win in Division Two of the Antrim Hurling Leagues as they ran out three-point winners over Sarsfield's at the Bear Pit on Sunday.

The South Belfast side grew into the contest after a slow start and led by two at the break following a quick exchange of goals, but powered home in the second period with a late Sarsfield's goal a mere consolation.

On a sunny afternoon, Fionn Jemfrey landed the first score of the season for Sarsfiel's despite Carryduff protests the shot was wide and Jemfrey doubled the advantage with Caolan McKernan and Oisin Coleman also on target.

Carryduff were off target with early opportunities before James Lavery got them on their way in the eighth minute with Donal Rooney opening his account from a free.

However, the Paddied were making the early running with superb pressure forcing a turnover that Daniel Smyth pointed and then Donal McKernan converted a sideline.

But the South Belfast men would begin to get into a flow as after an exchange of points, the Rooneys - Donal and Eoin - and Lavery would crack over the scores to help their side into the lead for the first time.

Donal McKernan hit back from a free, but Carryduff were on a roll and they opened a three-point gap late in the half.

Sarsfield's would reply with McKernan pointing and then with 30 on the clock, Enda McCartan found Jemfrey to lash to the net.

However, Carryduff responded in kind with Sean O'Callaghan's initial effort saved by Daniel McKernan, but Ciaran O'Callaghan finished the rebound to help his team into a 1-12 to 1-10 advantage at the interval.

They built on that lead in the second period with Conor McAlister coming into his own with six points, landing the first two after the restart before the hosts hit back when Donal McKernan found Daniel Smyth with a superb crossfield sideline to score.

After Rooney pushed the gap out to three with a 65, points from Anthony McGarrigle and Brendan Jackson left the minimum in it, but this was as close as Sarsfield's would get.

Carryduff hit five of the next six points through McAlister and Rooney to push for home and the gap was six in added time when Fionn Jemfrey was put through for his second goal.

This gave Sarsfield's a lifeline, but they couldn't engineer another opportunity as Carryduff took the opening day points back across county lines.

SARSFIELD'S: Daniel McKernan; D Coleman, J Cunningham, M McCavanagh; J Maguire, C McKernan (0-1), R McKenna; A McGarrigle (0-1), E McCartan (0-1); D Smyth (0-2), Donal McKernan (0-7, 3f, 2x65s, 1 sl), O Coleman (0-2); J Ward, A McKiernan, F Jemfrey (2-3).

Subs: B Jackson (0-1) for M McCavanagh (26), N McAlea for J Maguire (40).

CARRYDUFF: C McLornan; N McArdle, C Cassidy, C Goodwin; M Conway, D Goodwin, O Wyer; O Teague, D Rooney (0-11, 8f, 2x65s); J Lavery (0-3), C McAlister (0-6), C O'Callaghan (1-0); S O'Callaghan, J Woods (0-1), E Rooney (0-3).

Subs: D Sharkey for N McArdle (50), C Ennis for S O'Callaghan (50), C O'Reilly for C O'Callaghan (58), M McCaughey for E Rooney (59).

REFEREE: John Dornan (East Belfast)