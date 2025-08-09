FÉILE 25: Two weeks of festival fever concludes on Sunday

Gary Óg will headline the 'Let the People Sing' concert in Falls Park on Sunday night

AFTER a packed two weeks of debates and discussions, family events and concerts in front of thousands, Féile an Phobail 2025 comes to an end on Sunday.

However, fear not, there is much to keep you entertained on a fantastic final day of events.

10am (Rodney Parade)- St James' mural launch- working with St. James’ Swifts FC, GaelStair will launch a heritage display in Rodney Parade, creating a sense of pride and ownership amongst the local community. The mural will be dedicated to some of the pioneers of Belfast’s modern Irish language community.

11.30am (Black Mountain car-park)- Unison RVH/Muckamore Branch’s Annual Walk for Palestine across the Belfast Hills will raise funds for projects carried out at The Lajee Centre in the Aida refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. The centre’s main aim is to provide refugee youth with cultural and educational skills plus social and development opportunities. This is a free event and food and drink will be provided.

4pm (Falls Park)- Let The People Sing- the world's biggest ever rebel concert featuring Shea Doolin, The Irish Brigade and Shebeen, and will be headlined by Gary Óg. Tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here.

A full programme of Sunday's events is available here.