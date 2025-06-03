Gaelic Games: Midweek football action in Antrim

Football returns on Wednesday as the divisions are now beginning to enter the home straight.

In Division One, Cargin have been perfect through 10 games and with two-thirds of the campaign gone, the question is whether they can go through the remainder without a blemish.

They should face a major test of that ambition on Wednesday as they make the short trip to face a Creggan side which sits four points behind in joint-second with Ballymena.

All Saints are in the city to take on a St Gall's team which has dropped out of the top four places, but will be keen to get back into the playoff zone.

They are level with St Brigid's, who host Dunloy and last year's Division One champions will also be keen to make a final push for a semi-final place.

Portglenone lead both city hoefuls by just one point, and the fourth-placed Casement's are also in Belfast to take on St John's.

Down at the bottom, Rossa know they must start finding some form and soon if they are to get themselves out of the bottom-four relegation playoff zone and they welcome Aldergrove for a huge clash.

Tír na nÓg and Ahoghill are two points above and the Randalstown side are at Aghagallon, while the St Mary's club hosts a St Paul's team which has adapted to the top tier as the season has gone on, but still find themselves just inside that relegation bracket.

In Division Two, we are into the first round of post-split games with Sarsfield's and Moneyglass remaining tied at the top of 2A.

Both are away from home on Wednesday with the Paddies making the short trip to St Teresa's, while St Ergnat's head to Lisburn. Glenavy have the bye.

In 2B, Davitt's sit bottom but have the bye. Rasharkin sit just one point above and have the option to increase that gap at home to Naomh Éanna, while the other game will see Gort na Móna host St Comgall's.

St Agnes' still lead the way in Division Three, but are not out of sight and St Malachy's welcome them to Cherryvale with the ambition of narrowing the gap to three with a game in hand, but a win for the Aggies would leave them in a very healthy position.

Laochra Loch Lao are currently three off the leaders and they host O'Donnell's.

There is a North Belfast derby at The Cricky with Ardoyne and Pearse's playing for local pride, while Wolfe Tones will hope to move off the bottom as they host an Éire Óg team just one point above.

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division One (7.15pm)

Aghagallon v Tír na nÓg

Creggan v Cargin

St Gall's v Ballymena

O'Donovan Rossa v Aldergrove

Ahoghill v St Paul's

Glenravel v Lámh Dhearg

St Brigid's v Dunloy

St John's v Portglenone

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division 2A (7.30pm)

St Patrick's, Lisburn v Moneyglass

St Teresa's v Sarsfield's

Glenavy - bye

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division 2B (7.30pm)

Rasharkin v Naomh Éanna

Gort na Móna v St Comgall's

Davitt's - bye

O'Neills Antrim Football League Division Three (7.15pm)

Wolfe Tones v Éire Óg

Laochra Loch Lao v O'Donnell's

St Malachy's v St Agnes'

Ardoyne v Na Piarsaigh