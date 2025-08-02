FÉILE 25: Saturday at the Féile – Annual Carnival Parade and Falls Park goes country

COUNTRY MUSIC SENSATION: Nathan Carter is back at Féile an Phobail for the Country Fest on Saturday night

IT is the first Saturday of Féile an Phobail 2025 and we are set for a huge day of events across West Belfast.

The highlight of the day is undoubtedly the Country Fest gig at the Falls Park headlined by country music sensation Nathan Carter and Irish folk band The Whistlin' Donkeys. Doors open at 5pm and tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here.

If country music is not your thing, Féile's flagship Carnival Parade will set off from Dunville Park at 1pm. The community – and especially families – are invited to participate with this year's theme 'Our Children, Their Rights'.

Through the usual carnival atmosphere, it will celebrate our children, while at the same time highlighting the complete absence of children’s rights in conflicts around the world, and particularly those in Palestine.

The parade ends in Spórtlann na hÉireann and everyone is welcome to stay for the Party in the Park from 2-4pm, an opportunity to relax and enjoy some festive fun. With a wide array of family fun and activities from inflatables, climbing tower, archery, sporting events, go-karts, face painting, games, and some of your favourite superhero characters, it's a must for all families.

Here are some of the other main events of the day:

11am (St Mary's University College) – 'Another World is Possible': Against the backdrop of Israel’s intensified colonial war in Palestine, and the reactionary nature of the new emerging world order, Sinn Féin’s National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA and EH Bildu Senator Gorka Elejabarrieta, will advocate for a strategic engagement among political parties, movements and governments and reflect on the need for a new internationalist, political agenda to counter the surge of neo-colonialism, with national democracy and self-determination at its core, drawing from the experience of the Irish and Basque national independence struggles.

1pm (St Mary's University College) – 'Our Martin' by Jim McVeigh book launch: Speakers: Martina Anderson, Mitchel McLaughlin and one of the McGuinness family. Chaired by Jim 'Flash' McVeigh.

1-5pm (O'Donnells GAC and St John's GAC) – Joe Cahill Gaelic Competition: Young Gaels from across Belfast and beyond will compete in the annual Joe Cahill Festival of Gaelic. This U-12.5 festival of Gaelic promises to showcase the wonderful skills that come along with our local game.

2-4pm (Conway Mill) – Madge Davison Memorial Lecture: Red Star over Belfast: The Life and Times of Sean Morrissey. Guest speaker is writer and academic Professor Sinéad Morrissey former Poet Laureate of Belfast, is Sean Morrissey’s granddaughter.

There are also a number of tours including Mary Ann McCracken, City Cemetery, Milltown, United Irishmen and Friar's Bush. And don't forget Terry George's play The Tunnel is running at The Lyric Theatre.

Details on all of Saturday's events are in the Féile programme here.