Liam McMillen to be remembered at event on Saturday

THE Workers’ Party Republican Clubs are holding an event this weekend to remember a West Belfast socialist and lifelong republican on his 50th anniversary year.

Liam McMillen (47), also known as Billy, was shot dead on April 28, 1975, during a truce in a feud between the Official IRA and the INLA.

Liam joined the IRA at 16 and was imprisoned during the 1950s border campaign. He ran as a Sinn Féin candidate in the 1964 Westminster election, during which a flag display at his campaign office sparked a major riot. He played key roles in commemorating the 1916 Easter Rising and in founding the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association, remaining active until 1971.

A strong supporter of the Gaelic revival, he donated £10,000 to the Shaws Road Gaeltacht in 1969. After the IRA split in 1969, tensions grew between factions. McMillen, aligned with the Official IRA, was twice targeted by the Provisional IRA, including a 1970 shooting. He blamed the Provisionals for inciting the Falls Curfew conflict with the British Army.

Despite increasing internal conflict, he supported the Official IRA's 1972 ceasefire and continued political involvement through Official Sinn Féin’s Ard Chomhairle.

On April 28, 1975, Liam McMillen was shot dead by INLA member Gerard Steenson near a hardware shop in Spinner Street while out with his wife Mary.

He was hit in the neck and died at the scene. His killing was unauthorised and was condemned by INLA/IRSP leader Seamus Costello.

On Saturday at 1.30pm in the Connolly Centre, The Irish People Podcast will host an event in memory of Billy McMillen and Official Republicans who died in 1975.

Eoghan Gardiner, Director of Communications for the Workers’ Party Republican Clubs, said: “The event will consist of a panel discussion and music commemorating the life and legacy of Billy McMillen, a former Officer Commanding of the Official IRA, a member of our party, and a key figure in Irish republican socialism.”

Michael McCorry, President of the Workers’ Party Republican Clubs, said: “Timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the pivotal events of 1975, the event will explore the political context and legacy of that turbulent year in Irish history.

"The panel will feature historians, activists, and those who knew Billy personally, offering unique insights into both the man and the movement that he helped shape.

“This event will also include a musical tribute reflecting the spirit and struggles of the era. All are welcome to attend on the day and admission is free.”