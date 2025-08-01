WATCH: Mothers Against Genocide release new song in solidarity with mothers in Palestine

MOTHERS Against Genocide have created a haunting new version of Eleanor McEvoy’s classic song 'A Woman’s Heart' in solidarity with the mothers of Palestine.

The video of the song was played amid emotional scenes at St Comgall's in West Belfast on Friday afternoon, following a day of events organised by the group.

Mothers Against Genocide was formed in October 2023. Their aim is to lend their voices to the mothers of Palestine and make sure that people know the names and faces behind the devastating numbers of dead coming out of Gaza. The group often use song to express their anger and anguish as the world watches a genocide take place and the powers-that-be stand back and allow it to happen.

The new single 'A Mother’s Heart for Palestine' has been brought to life with the generous support and involvement of so many artists and creatives, with music production by Donal O’Connor and a powerful video by Gerard Black and Clem Bradley with Gaza footage from Fady Hossam Hanona.

It is performed by the Mothers Against Genocide Choir, featuring Mary Black, Róisín el Cherif, Ríoghnach Connolly, Áine Tyrrell, Leen, Sailhymn and kanun player Aziz Abushark.

Fionnuala Nic Thom, who reworked the words for the song felt compelled to do so after months of seeing devastating pictures on her phone of dead children and the screams of mothers who had their children so brutally taken from them.

She was cleaning her kitchen when ‘A Woman’s Heart’ began to play and the vision for the new ‘A Mother’s Heart for Palestine’ song came to her.

“I knew that this song meant so much to many Irish women across the country and indeed across the globe and thought that maybe with the reworked lyrics for Palestine that people would open their hearts to Palestine and connect the love of a woman’s heart with the love of a mother’s heart," she said.

A Mother’s Heart for Palestine' can be downloaded for $10 via MyChannl here, a new platform where supporters of Mothers Against Genocide can get uncensored access to learning resources, fundraising and lobbying campaigns, merchandise and mindfulness sessions.

All proceeds will be donated to charities directly supporting Palestinians.