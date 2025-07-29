Appeal for witnesses to death of woman in West Belfast in 1974

AN investigations body set up under the controversial British government Legacy Act has appealed for witnesses to the death of a woman in West Belfast in 1974.

It is the first public appeal for information by the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) since it began operating in May 2024.

Teresa Carson (47) was found dead at the side of the Glen Road close to the junction with Shaws Road in November 1974.

It is believed that Teresa attended St John’s GAC Social Club on the Whiterock Road on the evening of Saturday 23 November 1974 and was witness to a robbery at the club. She was last seen in the grounds of the club at 12:15am on Sunday 24 November 1974, getting into a white coloured car.

The ICRIR is also appealing for information into the killing of UVF man William Marchant, known to his family as Billy, and more widely as Frenchie.

William Marchant was shot on the Shankill Road in April 1987

The 39-year-old was shot dead by the IRA outside the PUP offices on the Shankill Road at approximately 3pm on Tuesday 28 April 1987. He later died at the Mater Hospital.

Assistant Commissioner Amanda Logan is leading the Investigations team and is urging anyone with information to come forward to help the families involved.

“Today our thoughts are very much with the families of Teresa Carson and William Marchant. They have come to the Commission and asked us to help them find out what happened to their loved one," she said.

“We have always underlined the Commission’s unwavering commitment to helping families find the unvarnished truth and this is at the centre of our witness appeals.

“The relatives of Teresa Carson and William Marchant believe that someone may hold vital information that could prove key to the investigations.

“These families have waited many years for answers and we at the Commission are committed to doing everything we can to support them. If members of the public have any information about either of these cases, please come forward.

“No matter how unimportant your information may seem, what you share could be vital to finding the truth for the families. All information we receive will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

The witness appeals will involve distributing posters and organised leaflet drops in the areas relating to both investigations.

Anyone with information can contact the ICRIR by Tel: 02890 362093 or Email: witnessappeals@icrir.independent-inquiry.uk