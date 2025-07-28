Get ready to rock with free Féile concert in Falls Park on Sunday

READY TO ROCK: The Féile concert venue in the Falls Park

GET ready to rock as Féile announce a free concert will take place on Sunday August 3 in the Falls Park.

The following acts have been confirmed to perform at Féile Rocks.

FakerMaker – Oasis Tribute

Made of Stone – Stone Roses Tribute

Creedance Clearwater Review

Black Rose – Story of Irish Rock

Euphoria – That's What I Call 90's

Sensational 70's Superstars

Gates will open at 5pm this Sunday and the concert will end at midnight. There will be full bar facilities and multiple food outlets available on site.

Féile an Phobail Director Kevin Gamble said: “This free concert is a massive thank you from Féile an Phobail for the incredible support we have received over many years.

“Over 90 per cent of events at Féile an Phobail are free, and this concert is a major addition to that.

“Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the music, the atmosphere, the surroundings, and make it another amazing Féile night to remember.

“So click the link, get your tickets, and get ready for a massive night this Sunday at the Falls Park!”

Tickets are FREE and available here.