CRASH: The scene in Cavendish Street on Wednesday morning

POLICE are at the scene of a crash in Cavendish Street on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 8.20am, police received a report that a vehicle had crashed into two parked vehicles. Officers remain at the scene as enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting reference 305 of 23/07/25.