WATCH PREVIEW: Gerry Adams bio-pic set for cinema release post-Galway Film Fleadh premiere

A NEW film reflecting on Gerry Adams' 60 years of activism in the North — from prisoner to elder statesman — is set for cinema release later this year.

'Gerry Adams: A Ballymurphy Man' had its world premiere at the Galway Film Festival/Fleadh on July 12. An unfinished version of the movie was screened at the West Belfast Féile last August.

Gerry Adams film 2.png

The feature doc won the best international documentary prize at the Galway Film Fleadh, with Adams in attendance.

Written and directed by Trisha Ziff, and produced by Ross McDonnell, it was also picked up by Dublin-based distributor Wildcard for UK-Ireland cinema release which is planned later this year.

One of the leading political leaders of our time, Adams played a key role in moving the North from conflict to peace.

Interwoven with his words and a wealth of imagery from the conflict, the documentary gives an insight into Adams’ relaxed and uncensored world.

See next week's Andersonstown News and belfastmedia.com for a review on the film.