FÉILE 25: Friday at Féile – Thousands set to to attend Falls Park Dance Night

THE Falls Park will be packed with thousands of revellers for the annual Féile an Phobail Dance Night, with renowned DJ DAIRE headlining.

Paul Van Dyk, Will Atkinson and Shugz will also perform along with a host of international and local DJs.

Gates open at 4pm for what is expected to be another capacity event at the Falls Park.

Here are the other main events on Friday:

10am (Felons)- Prisoners' Day: The annual Coiste Prisoners’ Day event aims to update its audience on issues important to the ex-POW community. Doors open at 10am for Coiste’s new ground-breaking Internment Exhibition. At 10:30am, Michael Culbert, Director of Coiste, will deliver introductory remarks, followed by a talk exploring the history of internment and its use since partition — including the latest revelations around the deployment of CR gas on Republican POWs in Long Kesh. This year’s focus turns to the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the Occupied West Bank.

11am-2pm (Whiterock Leisure Centre) – Upper Springfield Colour Run and Fun Day: The event will include family activities and the return of the famous Falls Park Colour Run at 12pm.

11am (St Mary's University College) – Launch of inaugural issue of An Clogán: (The Little Bell) is a new independent, politically unaligned Irish socialist republican magazine. The debut issue, The Republic, explores how republicanism is rooted in the radical idea of self-rule. Contributors include Gerry Adams, Clare Daly, Vincent Bevins, Claire Mitchell, Robbie McVeigh, Phillip Pettit, Martina Anderson Margaret Ward and others.

12pm (St Mary's University College) – The War Is Over: Twenty years since the order to end the armed campaign, author and broadcaster Barney Rowan revisits that historic moment and reflects on the 'D' day headlines that followed – demilitarisation, decommissioning, devolution and disbandment. Rowan's latest archive publication will be available at this in-conversation event.

1pm (Raidió Fáilte) – Raidió Fáilte Annual Lecture: Bríd Ó Gallchóir, director of Irish language drama group, Aisling Ghéar, will give the radio’s annual lecture this year.

3pm (St Mary's University College) – Dr Eamonn Phoenix Lecture: In this lecture Irish Historian Diarmaid Ferriter explores the role of the historian in communicating history to a wide public audience through a variety of different media. It offers reflections on the difficulties and opportunities associated with commemorating key historical events, the relationship between current affairs and history and the uses and abuses of history in the modern era.

A full programme of all events on Friday is available here.