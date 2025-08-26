Man released on bail following North Belfast break-ins and vehicle damage

VANDALISM: One of the cars attacked off the Limestone Road

A MAN arrested by police investigating attempted break-ins and vehicle damage in North Belfast at the weekend has been released on bail.

Damage was caused to a large number of vehicles at various addresses, including on the Limestone Road in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 32 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including criminal damage, possessing an article with intent to damage property, attempted burglary and going equipped for burglary.

He has now been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with information or recorded footage of any of the incidents or anyone who has had property damaged and not yet reported it to police, to call them at Tennent Street on 101, quoting reference number 309 24/08/25.

A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.