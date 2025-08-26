Kneecap promise 'even bigger' USA tour after October gigs cancelled

COURT APPEARANCE: Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh before his court appearance in London last week PA Media

IRISH language rap group Kneecap have promised they will embark on "an even bigger" tour of the USA in the future after being forced to cancel 15 tour dates in October.

The cancellation comes due to the proximity of band member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh's next court hearing in London on September 26 to the band's advertised US dates.

Mr Ó hAnnaidh, 27, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was charged in May, after allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at a London gig last year.

The band says its members do not support Hamas or Hezbollah.

In a statement posted on social media, the band said that "due to the proximity of our next court hearing in London to the first date of the tour" they have to "cancel all 15 tour dates in October".

"With every show fully sold out to tens of thousands of fans this is news we are sad to deliver.

"But once we win our court case, which we will, we promise to embark on an even bigger tour to all you great heads."

The tour had been due to begin in New York on October with dates planned in a number of major US cities.

The rap trio said their planned Canadian shows in Vancouver and Toronto will still go ahead.