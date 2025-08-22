West Belfast man Pól Deeds set to be named North's first Irish Language Commissioner

A WEST Belfast man is set to be named as the North’s first Irish Language Commissioner.



According to the BBC Pól Deeds is expected to be confirmed in the role in the coming weeks.



Originally from the Glen Road, the former St Mary’s man is the Deputy Chief Executive of the cross-border body Foras na Gaeilge and is the grandson of Jimmy Webb, who had a long-standing relationship with the Andersonstown News.



Last month, along with Foras na Gaeilge’s Chief Executive Seán Ó Coinn, Pól met with Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins to discuss greater visibility and promotion of the Irish language, including at the new Grand Central Station in Belfast.



Sinn Féin MLA Carál Ní Chuilín welcomed news that the appointment of the North’s first Irish Language Commissioner is imminent.

“News that the appointment of the Irish Language Commissioner is only a matter of weeks away is hugely positive news," said the party's equality spokesperson.

“At a time when an Ghaeilge continues to thrive and go from strength to strength, it’s important we match that growth with the right support.

“This will mark another historic milestone in our efforts to build a society underpinned by rights and respect for all. Sinn Féin will continue working to drive forward transformative change for communities across Ireland.”



Meanwhile, it has been reported that former DUP councillor Lee Reynolds has been offered the post of Ulster-Scots Commissioner.