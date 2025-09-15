Tributes to musician and music promoter Seamie O'Neill

TRIBUTES have been paid to West Belfast musician and music promoter Seamie O'Neill who passed away last night after an illness.

Seamie gained fame as drummer with the noted West Belfast band The Bankrobbers and would go on to write for many years a popular music column for the Andersonstown News after the post-punk outfit broke up in 1984, moving into event management and music promotion and founding the Belfast City Blues Festival.

Seamie passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday evening.

In a statement Belfast City Blues Festival said "Seamie was a true titan of the Belfast music scene. For 17 incredible years, he was at the helm of the Belfast City Blues Festival, tirelessly spreading the magic of the blues across our city and hosting countless fantastic events. His passion and vision were instrumental in making the festival what it is today.

"Beyond his work with the festival, Seamie was a highly respected producer who brought some of Belfast's biggest events and awards ceremonies to life for many years. He will be sorely missed by our entire team and, indeed, by the people of Belfast whose lives he touched through music and unforgettable events.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Seamus's family and friends during this profoundly difficult time. We kindly ask that you respect their privacy as they grieve."

Féile an Phobail posted: "Féile an Phobail would like to extend our condolences to the family of our friend Seamie O’Neill, who sadly passed away after a short illness. Seamie was a treasured member of our community and a passionate advocate for the music and festival scene.

"His unwavering support for local talent and commitment to creating vibrant cultural experiences has left a lasting legacy that will resonate for many years to come. Rest in peace, Seamie. Your passion and generosity will never be forgotten. Ar dheis Dé go raibh do anam."

Along with Joby Fox, John McDonald and Liam Carville, The Bankrobbers played their first gig in 1979. Extensively touring Ireland and Britain, the band had success with their single 'Jenny' in 1983 and played on Channel Four's groundbreaking The Tube music programme, before going their separate ways in 1984.

In April 1983 the Andytown News reported: "Bankrobbers, the most successful rock band ever to come out of Andersonstown, will be issuing a single next week to coincide with the signing of a lucrative contract with EMI. And, as part of the five-year package deal with EMI the local band will soon be backing a big name group on a tour of Britain. 'Jenny' and 'Over the Edge' are the titles of the songs on the double A-side single which is being released on the Good Vibes Label."

Seamie O'Neill and Joby Fox during their Bankrobbers days

The Bankrobbers had several run-ins with the law. On one occasion the band went to Scrabo Tower wearing army gear for a photo shoot. Seamie recalled what happened next.

“We were all from West Belfast, right, and this old man was out walking his dog," he said. "He sees us and then contacts the police and says, 'Look, there are four terrorists out here in army gear having a photo session done.' So we finish the shoot and we all get back into the van and on our way home two helicopters follow us. In Belfast, we stopped outside Robinson’s Bar for a pint. However, once we opened the back doors we were surrounded by cops and arrested.”

Band members were also arrested in London by the Metropolitan Police for handing out fake £50 notes with BANKROBBERS written on them to promote their new single.

In the 1990s Seamie formed The Gents packing out pubs playing hits from the late ’70s and early 1980s.

Group Editor of the Belfast Media Group, Robin Livingstone, said Seamie will be a tremendous loss not only to those who loved him, but to the wider music industry.

"His music column in the Andytown News started the weekend early," said Robin. "When it came out on Thursday it was eagerly scanned for all the latest about who was playing where and when. His was a life utterly immersed in music, from his early days on the punk and post-punk scenes to his incredibly busy and prolific life as a manager and promoter. We worked closely with him in many of our events and benefited tremendously from his unparalleled knowledge and professionalism. Despite all that he achieved in the world of music and events, I think I will best remember him as someone who lit up a room with his infectious smile, his love of a laugh and his way with people."

Seamie's remains will leave his late residence at 6.15pm on Thursday to arrive at St Luke's Church for 7pm. Requien Mass will take place at 10am on Friday. Cremation to follow in Antrim and Newtownabbey Crematorium.