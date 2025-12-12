THE mother of a disabled West Belfast man has spoken of her growing frustration at the frequent cancellation of a transport service that takes her son to a local day centre.



Geraldine McAleese from Glen Colin was speaking after she received a call on Monday morning to inform her that the bus that was due to take her son John Paul to Suffolk Day Centre had been cancelled. Geraldine, who is on crutches after damaging her ankle, had two hospital appointments that morning.



John Paul, 42, who is wheelchair bound, suffers from cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus, has severe learning difficulties and was recently treated for cancer. He also receives 24-hour care at home, but Geraldine says that attending Suffolk Day Centre is something that John Paul looks forward to and also gives her a bit of respite. However, she says, over the past year the cancellation of the transport service to the centre has become a regular occurrence and has put the family under enormous pressure.



“John Paul is in a wheelchair and he loves getting to that centre," she said. "When the bus is cancelled at short notice we’re left in a predicament. For instance I’ve hospital appointments today. It must be leaving other families in the same situation.



“Sometimes you get a call at eight in the morning saying there is no transport. It seems to have got worse this last year.”



Geraldine says that when the transport service is cancelled she has to arrange for a local wheelchair taxi to take John Paul to the centre, however, the taxi is not always available.



“I’ve worked out that I’ve paid over £800 over the past year in taxi fares,” said Geraldine. “I’m so grateful to the taxi driver but I shouldn’t have to pay out of my own pocket for these cancellations.”



John Paul told the Andersonstown News that he always looks forward to going to Suffolk Day Centre.



“I get to meet my friends and I enjoy cooking there,” he said.



West Belfast MP Paul Maskey has spoken with the family.

"I will be making representations to the Belfast Trust to work to resolve the situation,” he said. “This service is a life-line to John Paul and many others and the current issue of cancelled transport is not only a barrier to access vital services but a financial burden on his family.”

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust said: "Belfast Trust Transport Service is committed to providing the highest standards of care for our patients and clients.



"Unfortunately a shortage of drivers is having an impact on our ability to provide our full range of transport services across day centre operations.



"We are aware of the impact that our driver shortages cause service users, families and carers when the transport services are affected. We sincerely apologise for the

disruption and wish to thank families and carers for their patience.



"Our transport management team continually seeks to recruit bus drivers and every effort is being undertaken to manage and resolve these issues."