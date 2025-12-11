WEST Belfast MLA Pat Sheehan has expressed his "serious concern" for the welfare of eight pro-Palestinian prisoners who are currently on hunger-strike in British jails.

The Sinn Féin man, who himself embarked on two hunger strike in the H-Blocks in 1980 and 1981, has met with relatives of the prisoners and said their condition is now beginning to deteriorate.

"It is extremely concerning that eight pro-Palestinian prisoners have felt they have no other recourse than to protest their prison conditions by going on hunger strike," said Mr Sheehan.

"These prisoners are protesting their prolonged pre-trial detention, with some having been held for over a year without trial.

"The right to a fair trial, including reasonable bail conditions, is an absolute right that must be protected in any democratic society.

"I have met with representatives, friends and family members of these hunger strikers. It is considerably worrying that their health conditions are now beginning to seriously deteriorate. I understand a number of them have been hospitalised.

"As a party, Sinn Féin calls on the British Secretary of State for Justice to intervene immediately and urgently to ensure their treatment is humane and their human rights are upheld.

"No one should be criminalised for legitimately protesting against war crimes. In a world that has failed to prevent a genocide against the Palestinian people, we will always stand with those who strive for justice."