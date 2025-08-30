Gaelic Games: Pearse's survive spirited Éire Óg rally to clinch top spot

JFC - Group B

Éire Óg 3-12

Pearse's 1-19

FRIDAY evening saw a highly competitive clash between North and West Belfast when Éire Óg welcomed Pearse's in the final match of Group B with Pearse's earning a semi-final spot in this year's Junior Championship.

Pearse's survived a spirited late flurry from the home side and managed to keep the Ógs at bay to clinch a victory by a single-point margin after a late Lorcan McIlroy penalty reduced the deficit to the minimum. But that proved too late for his side in whose desperate search for the leveller proved futile at Woodlands.

The home side began the game with all the momentum after Conall Smyth struck an early brace of scores between the uprights to open Éire Óg's account on the evening.

In a dominant opening ten minutes the Woodlands side looked set to blow their opponents away after brothers Stephen and Conor Erskine managed to link up inside the forward line, with the latter thumping an effort into the top right corner as a five-point lead opened up.

But a star performance from Liam Deegan got under way and the Pearse's forward line suddenly looked galvanised by that early deficit. Deegan struck consecutive scores for his side before providing them with a much needed two-pointer midway through the first period.

Sean Moreland and Thomas McFarlane saw their efforts met with white flags before Piaras Donaghy burst through the Éire Óg backline and saw his fantastic solo run result in a score which saw momentum shift as Pearse's took the lead on the 21st minute of play.

From then on the first half saw the Ógs hanging on after Aidan Bannon's effort was tipped wide of the post by Jamie King between the Éire Óg sticks.

An inspired Deegan began to run the show and he struck another two-pointer, showing his dead-ball prowess and he followed that up with a great score from play to give Pearse's a half-time lead of six points in this Championship affair.

The second period began just as the first had ended – the irrepressible Deegan on hand for more scores for Pearse's as the full-forward struck an early double to extend his side's lead.

But the home side still had something to say and they soon got back into gear as a hefty breeze played into their hands in the second period.

Éire Óg endured a 24-minute barren spell in front of goal before James Connell's effort was just high enough to loop over Pearse's netminder Piaras Toolan and float into the top corner of the net for a major score.

Lorcan McIlroy followed this up with a fantastic two-pointer as Éire Óg looked hell bent on making a game of it and Ronan Donnelly's point on the 40th minute had the sides within three of each other.

MAN-ON: The midfield battle was important for Pearse's on their way to victory

Pearse's replied courtesy of Deegan again as he struck two frees and Pearse's re-established a convincing lead after Sean Moreland broke past his marker and used his pace to nip into the space and ripple the net, much to the delight of North Belfast men.

But McIlroy's two-pointer with ten remaining set up a thrilling end to the game.

Conall Smyth struck twice over the black spot for Éire Óg and suddenly it was just a four-point lead with as many minutes remaining.

Thomas McFarlane looked to have settled the nerves of his side after he finished off a move which he started. The midfielder collected the ball from a kick-out and used his pace to claim a score from close range.

Smyth replied for the Woodlands side but in the dying stages Lorcan McIlroy was bundled over in the box as the referee awarded a penalty in the final minute of normal time.

Up stepped McIlroy, who placed his effort low and beyond the keeper into the bottom corner. The Éire Óg bench erupted in the knowledge that the deficit was just the minimum.

But Pearse's defensive resolve held strong as they stemmed late efforts from the Éire Óg front line and prevailed to claim a huge victory on the night.

Pearse's have earned themselves an extended break as they set their sights on a semi-final. Meanwhile, Éire Óg will have to settle for a quarter-final spot but will comfort themselves with the fact that they have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far.

Éire Óg: J King; C Rice, J Devlin, B O'Malley; E Sheehy, C McKenna, K McKenna; C Erskine 1-0, P McNeils; S Erkine, R Donnelly 0-2, G Donnelly; C Smyth 0-6, L McIlroy 1-4 (1-0p, 2x2P), M Graham

Subs: A McKenna, C Carberry, J Connell 1-0, P Maxwell, J George, S McDonagh, M McClear

Pearse's: P Toolan; D O'Neill, C O'Neill, A Bannon; L Gianetto, C Gillespie, A McCavana; R Bannon, T McFarlane 0-2; S Moreland 1-2, T Austin, P Murray; P Donaghy 0-1, L Deegan 0-14 (2x2p, 0-6f), C McCavana

Subs: M McAllister, N Gorman