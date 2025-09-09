St Comgall's step in to host cancelled East Belfast cake sale for Palestine

A CAKE sale which was due to take place in East Belfast to raise money for Palestine will now be held in the West of the city.

'Cake Picnic for Palestine' was due to take place on Saturday September 27 at Banana Block, an event space situated in Portview Trade Centre on the lower Newtownards Road.

The event was to feature 90 bakers, and was organised to raise money for Mothers Against Genocide and their partners on the ground in Gaza for a water and food distribution project, delivering vital aid to those most in need.

However, organisers were forced to cancel the event after receiving threats.

After appealing for an alternative space to host the event, one of the organisers, Shonee McWilliams was inundated with offers.

The event has now been confirmed to take place at St Comgall's on Divis Street on the same date (September 27) from 12 noon.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Shonee said: "It was a strange few days after what happened with the event organised in East Belfast but I don't want to waste my breath talking about the people behind the threats.

"It is going to be at the same time on the same date. The team at St Comgall's have been amazing.

"The amount of offers that we had was actually amazing. There was a lot of businesses and companies and people that own spaces that stepped up to the point that we had a choice. It was absolutely amazing. St Comgall's is actually just the perfect location as well so we were massively relieved.

"Last year's event was big. It's looking like this year might be even bigger so their space is just perfect. We have about 100 bakers coming so it is going to be a big day. We are asking people to come from 12 noon, make a donation, fill a box, enjoy the event and remember what it is for.

"We did it last year for the same cause and just when you're watching the news and you're online and you're seeing what you're seeing, you have to do something.

"I'm a baker, and I have a bit of an online following, so I'm just using what I have to do something about it. It's just a heartbreaking situation.

"The women at Mothers Against Genocide have been amazing. The work they do is just out of this world. The money raised will go towards their water and aid project."

St Comgall's on Divis Street

Gerry McConville from St Comgall's added: “We reached out to the organisers of the Cake Picnic when they announced they were looking for a new venue to hold the event.

“This is a brilliant community initiative with over 100 local professionals, businesses and home bakers signed up to the event, which will begin at 12 noon on Saturday 27th September.

“The event will take place in our Main Hall and in St Brendan’s Hall in St Comgall’s-Ionad Eileen Howell.

“Given the increased space available in our facility the organisers can squeeze in a few other bakers who want to take part in this effort to raise much-needed funds for @mothersagainstgenocide and partners in a water and food distribution project.

“This funding will deliver vital aid to those most in need on the ground.

“They are calling on anyone interested in taking part to email cakepicnicpalestine@gmail.com

“The ongoing genocide in Gaza and the use of starvation against a civilian population as many of the world’s governments watch on is absolutely appalling.

“The fact that someone attempted to prevent people in the community from holding an event to help provide one of life’s most basic necessities beggars belief.

“We are confident the local community will turn out to show their support on September 27 for this great initiative and solidarity with the people of Palestine.”