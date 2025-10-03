STORM AMY: Cliftonville v Glentoran called off

STORM AMY: A pedestrian battles the weather on Oxford Street in Belfast city centre on Friday

CLIFTONVILLE Sports Direct Premiership clash with Glentoran on Friday evening has been called off due to the adverse weather conditions.

The game has been postponed after a request from Glentoran, who have several players travelled to the game from areas that are under an amber weather warning.

The NI Football League have confirmed that, as of 1.30pm, Linfield’s game against Crusaders at Windsor Park (kick-off 7.45pm) will go ahead as scheduled.

As for the rest of this weekend's games, NIFL say they are "discussions with clubs".

In the post on X, they wrote: "Due to current weather alerts, NIFL is in discussions with clubs regarding scheduled matches. Fixture decisions will follow established protocols."

"To provide clarity, the following protocols will apply to this weekends fixtures, taking into account not just venues but also players, staff and supporters safety."

In the protocols NIFL say if a home venue for a match is located in a yellow warning zone the "game remains on unless a club requests a postponement and it can be shown that the proximity of effects of an adjacent amber/red zone have a direct impact on the clubs ability to fulfil the fixture."

For those home grounds in an amber or red weather zone NIFL confirmed the game will be postponed.

NIFL added if an away club is located in an amber or red zone the game will be postponed "due to travel concerns".

"We will meet with men’s Premiership clubs scheduled to play tonight at noon today to discuss the current weather warnings.

"Discussions will also be held with clubs from other divisions outside the men’s Premiership to ensure a consistent approach across all competitions.

"Again as stated, these measures are designed to balance the importance of fulfilling fixtures with the safety of all involved.

"All games scheduled for Saturday 4 October 2025 remain on and will be reviewed tomorrow morning. "