'It is lucky no one was killed', say Blacks Road family after car crashes through garden wall

ASSESSING THE DAMAGE: Jaclyn and Chris O'Neill in the garden of their Blacks Road home

A BLACKS Road family say it is "lucky that no one was killed" after a car crashed through a brick wall and into their front garden.

The incident, which happened at around 8.30pm on Monday night, destroyed their garden wall and sent bricks flying, smashing their living room window. Flying debris also smashed two windows and damaged two cars at a neighbour's home.

Jaclyn and Chris O'Neill weren't at home at the time of the incident but received a frantic phone call from their 16-year-old daughter.

"My eldest daughter was in the house when it happened," explained Jaclyn. "She said she heard this huge explosion, came downstairs and there was glass in the living room and a car in the garden.

"She was hysterical on the phone and then my neighbour took the phone and explained that yes there had been an accident, that a car had come in through the wall and the windows had been smashed.

"This is the state of the place I have been left with. I can't believe the bricks from the wall went so far back to damage my windows. It must have been a huge impact.

"There is also a broadband box there as well. It really could have been a lot worse.

"My neighbour's house had two windows destroyed and two cars damaged from the impact of flying bricks. Thank God no one was sitting in any of the living rooms otherwise someone could have been killed.

"I am waiting on the insurance company coming out now to assess the damage."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report shortly before 8.30pm yesterday, Monday 20th October, that a car had collided with a boundary wall of a property in the Blacks Road area of West Belfast.

"Significant damage was caused to two properties as a result of the collision, however thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

"One man aged in his 30s was subsequently arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including aggravated vehicle taking causing damage to property, using a motor vehicle without insurance, driving whilst disqualified, and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs.

"He remains in custody, assisting with police enquiries."