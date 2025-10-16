Falls Park Haunted House as Féile Halloween parade and fireworks set to be biggest ever

THE Belfast sky will light up for Féile’s annual Halloween Parade and Fireworks Display to cap off Féile an Phobail’s Halloween programme.

From Monday, October 27 to Wednesday, October 29, the Falls Park Bowling Pavilion will play host to Féile’s largest and most ambitious Haunted House Halloween experience.

Awaken the ancient magic of Samhain and celebrate Ireland’s original Halloween tradition with storytelling, crafts, drumming, firelight, and a glowing pumpkin display all ending in Belfast’s Scariest Haunted House.

Joe Herald, Féile’s Community Cohesion Co-ordinator, who is helping organise the programme said: “We have over 20 performers in our Haunted House experience, from young aspiring actors working alongside those already established in the performing arts industry, entertaining the community over three days.

Margaret McCann from Carnival Chaos

“Carnival Chaos, Conradh na Gaeilge, and Active Communities Network are working in partnership with Féile to deliver this event.

“The Haunted House is our biggest ever, and we can safely say that everyone is guaranteed to have a horrid time, in a good way of course!!

“Tickets were sold out for the Haunted House within one hour of being released.”

Féile Director Kevin Gamble spoke about the annual Halloween Parade and Fireworks Display which takes place on Thursday, October 30.

The Lantern Parade will assemble at 6pm at Spórtlann na hÉireann, departing at 7pm to parade to the Falls Park Event Space. The fireworks display will take place only when everyone from the parade has safely arrived at the viewing area at the Falls Park Event Space.

The parade will depart from Spórtlann na hÉireann for the Falls Park at 7pm.

“Over recent years we have seen a significant increase in community participation in the parade and attendance at the fireworks display," he said. “It is great to see such community buy-in to these events. Last year over 10,000 people attended the Parade and the Fireworks display.

“The starting point of the Lantern Parade is Spórtlann na hEireann, Falls Road (beside Coláiste Feirste) and the parade will walk the short distance from there to the Féile Falls Park Event Space.

“We have lots of characters including Freddie Krueger, Valek from The Nun, Pennywise the Clown from IT, Frankenstein, and Leatherface. We also have Fire Breathers, Trapeze Artists, The Grim Reaper, Devil, Scarecrow, and Witch Puppets!

“We are especially delighted to have the internationally acclaimed and award winning theatre company, Macnas, from Galway, taking part with what promises to be a spectacular production

“We have Samba bands, Indian Beats Drummers, the Shakti Tribe, the Brazilian Beat NI Samba Band, the Brazilian Beat School, a Chinese Performance Group, and our amazing Fire Breathers, and ArtsEkta with Ariel, drummers, and south Asian dancers.

“We are appealing to anyone attending to join us from 6pm at Sportlann as we gather and prepare for the parade.

“You are never too old to enjoy Halloween!

“This year’s parade will see lots of performers and floats.

“The fireworks display will take place once everyone from the Halloween Parade has safely entered the park.

“For anyone attending the parade and fireworks display, parking is available at Kennedy Centre on the Andersonstown Road and Park Centre at the bottom of Donegall Road who have kindly offered their facilities to support the event."