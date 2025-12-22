BOG Meadows Nature Reserve was transformed into a magical winter wonderland filled with light, laughter and joy as hundreds gathered to celebrate the Winter Solstice.

For the third year running, visitors enjoyed a spellbinding evening on the darkest night of the year, featuring storytelling, fire performances, traditional music, and a host of surprises.

The much-loved event was organised by local nature conservation charity Ulster Wildlife in partnership with St James’ Community Farm.

On arrival, visitors were welcomed by the joyful voices of St Agnes' Choral Society Choir before setting off along firelit paths through the nature reserve. Along the way, they encountered a cast of unforgettable characters from a stressed and hungry shrew to warring mythological kings, a commanding goddess intent on stealing the light, and a fox and badger sharing roast chestnuts and captivating tales.

At the farm, the evening continued with marshmallows toasted over the fire, live music and a dramatic fire performance that delighted audiences of all ages.

Dawn Patterson, Community Engagement Officer with Ulster Wildlife, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to Belfast City Council for continuing to support this event, and to the many community volunteers who generously gave their time on the night.

"It was wonderful to see so many local people come together to experience nature after dark and to mark the turning of the year as we look ahead to the return of spring.”

Damien Lindsay from St James' Community Farm added: “The solstice is a brilliant partnership celebrating the ancient Celtic calendar with today's winter festivities.”

Katie Gibbons and Becky Thomas, both Ulster University placement students with Ulster Wildlife, helped to organise the event.

Katie said: “This was my first experience of organising an event like this, so it was really rewarding to see everything come together. Knowing how much effort and hard work go on behind the scenes made the night even more special.”

Becky added: “Despite the cold, it was incredible to see so many people coming together outdoors, connecting with nature and with each other. The atmosphere was truly magical.”

The Winter Solstice celebration captured the true spirit of community and the transformative power of nature, offering a warm and memorable close to the year for everyone who attended.