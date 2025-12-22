AS the festive season closes in, Saint Joseph’s Primary School in Slate Street has once again shown the true meaning of Christmas through an extraordinary display of generosity.

Pupils, families, friends, and the wider community united to support the Foodstock Christmas Appeal, donating food, toys, and monetary contributions to help local families in need.

These acts of kindness will make a real and lasting impact, ensuring that many households experience the warmth and joy of Christmas. The overwhelming response reflects not only compassion but also the deep sense of community that defines Saint Joseph’s.

“Our pupils have truly shown that Christmas is about sharing and caring for others,” said teacher, Colette Barr.

Paul Doherty from Foodstock, right, collects some of the gifts that have been bought

“Their enthusiasm and generosity remind us of the real meaning of this season. When we come together, we can make a genuine difference. This is what Christmas is all about — kindness, community and hope.

"An extended heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this year’s appeal. Through their collective efforts, the school community has embodied the true spirit of Christmas, caring for others and spreading hope where it’s needed most."