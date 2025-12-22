HEALTH Minister Mike Nesbitt has launched the Community Pharmacy Palliative Care Network during a visit to McCoubrey’s Chemist in North Belfast.

The Palliative Care Network will operate in around 60 community pharmacies and will ensure patients have timely access to palliative care medicines and specialist advice. It will lead to better patient care at the end of life.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “The launch of the Community Pharmacy Palliative Care Network marks an important step in strengthening palliative care across Northern Ireland. The Network, which was referenced in our Winter Preparedness Plan, will ensure that patients and their families receive timely, compassionate support at one of the most difficult times in life.

“I want to acknowledge the dedication of our community pharmacists, Community Pharmacy Northern Ireland (CPNI) and officials in my Department, for working together to make this service a reality.

“Your commitment and collaboration demonstrates the power of partnership in delivering better care for our communities, as well as helping to ease pressures on our hospitals during this busy season.”

The Department of Health has collaborated with Community Pharmacy NI (CPNI) to design and implement the new Community Pharmacy Palliative Care Network.

Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI Gerard Greene said: “Community Pharmacies play a vital role in supporting patients and their families at what can be a very difficult end of life stage.

“The launch of the Palliative Care Network provides a further level of support ensuring timely access to medicines and specialist advice will be available.”

The Network further highlights the Minister’s commitment to ‘shift left’, with more emphasis being placed on Community Pharmacies in the new Neighbourhood Model of Care, as referenced in the Reset Plan.

The Department of Health is also encouraging all pharmacies to sign up to the Daffodil Standards, which is a joint initiative between the Royal Pharmaceutical Society and Marie Curie, supported by Pharmacy Forum NI, and Community Pharmacy NI. They provide a framework for community pharmacies to build on the high standard of care they already provide to palliative care patients and their families.