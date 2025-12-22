A WEST Belfast woman received an early Christmas present this week after winning £1,000 on a local scratchcard lottery.

Nóirín Ní Mhurchú scooped this year's big Christmas jackpot from TACA.

TACA is a not-for-profit charity which raises funds to promote the Irish language. TACA – which means support in Irish – was established in Belfast in 1994 to support the emerging Irish medium schools.

In that time it has raised in excess of £2 million which was given to struggling Irish projects throughout the North.

TACA raises funds by selling scratch cards for its lottery from door to door and in shops and through placing collection boxes in shops and other businesses, as well as a monthly donation scheme through standing order and sponsored events.

Every penny raised through TACA goes directly to assist Irish medium schools. TACA is a fundraising agent of Iontaobhas na Gaelscolaíochta, the trust fund for Irish medium education, which was set up to finance and promote Irish language education throughout the North.

"I have been doing it since it started. This is actually the second time I have won £1,000," said Nóirín. "All my children and grandchildren have been educated through the medium of Irish and my great-grandchild

"I also taught in some of the Irish schools too. It is always good to give something back.

"I am over the moon to win the Christmas jackpot. It couldn't have come at a better time truthfully."

Pádraig Ó’Cianáin from TACA congratulated Kathleen on her win.

"Congratulations to Nóirín. I also want to thank everyone who bought tickets. It is all about supporting the Irish language."