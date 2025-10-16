160 new homes in Belfast – 94 between Finaghy Road North and Blacks Road

A CGI image of the development of 94 new homes on land between Finaghy Road North and Blacks Road.

THREE residential developments providing 160 new homes in the city have been approved by council’s Planning Committee.

Three separate planning applications were approved for the new housing on sites between Finaghy Road North and Blacks Road, on the Antrim Road, and on Upper Dunmurry Lane.

The first planning application given the green light was for 94 new dwellings – a mix of semi-detached, detached housing and apartments on land bordering Woodland Grange, Blacks Gate and Moor Park Mews.

The second planning application approved was for a social housing development on land at 733-735 Antrim Road. This would see the demolition of current buildings on site to facilitate the development – made up of two buildings, containing 34 units.

The third planning application approved was for the demolition of existing buildings on land at 39 Upper Dunmurry Lane, for the erection of 32 apartments in three blocks. These would include one and two-bedroom apartments.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, Chair of the council’s Planning Committee, said: “It’s fantastic news for the city to see these three residential developments given the green light by our Planning Committee.

“That’s 160 new homes for our residents – also meeting one of the targets of our city’s community plan, the Belfast Agenda, working with city partners to provide new homes, across all types of property, across the city.”