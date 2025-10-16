Casement Park 'stuck in limbo of Executive dysfunction': SDLP man

THE leader of the Opposition in Stormont says the redevelopment of Casement Park is "stuck in the limbo of Executive dysfunction".

SDLP MLA Matthew O'Toole raised the issue with Communities Minister during Assembly questions at Stormont on Tuesday.

Plans for a new 34,000-capacity stadium remain up in the air because of a significant funding gap.

Speaking in the chamber the South Belfast MLA said: "Minister, we all know where Casement Park is — it is very well connected; it is next to a motorway and a train line — but it appears that that stadium is stuck in the limbo of Executive dysfunction.

"Months ago, in June, the Treasury committed an extra £50 million to build it using financial transactions capital (FTC).

"We understand that you met the Finance Minister only a couple of weeks ago. What is the status of Casement Park? When will construction begin? Do you support the project's being delivered?"

In response, Minister Lyons said: "The Member will be aware that there is still a shortfall in funding: that is the gap that needs to be bridged. That is why I met the Finance Minister, and those conversations are ongoing.

"We also need clarity on exactly what financial transactions capital means in the context of the project. That is not the only element that has not been funded, of course. We have seen how the Northern Ireland Football Fund has not been funded to its need either.

"I stand ready to meet anyone about the project. As I have said, I want to make sure that strategic need for sport in Northern Ireland is met."