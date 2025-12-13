A CLONARD priest is set to publish his first novel this month after being inspired to take up writing.

Fr Stephen Thomas, a native of India has been a Redemptorist priest at Clonard Monastery since April.

From Kerala in the south of India, Fr Stephen always wanted to be priest from childhood and particularly a Redemptorist.

"I preached missions and took part in retreats to parishes and schools, colleges and did a lot of work with young people," he said.

"I have been in Belfast since April. I am slowly getting used to the life and culture and weather and food of Belfast and getting to understand the Belfast accent which was rather difficult for me."

A decade ago he took up writing, he said. "I began exploring my skill of writing. I used to read a lot from the childhood onwards and that became a way for me to get into the field of writing.

"Publishing my first book around 12 years ago is one of the greatest moments in my life.

"I have since written reflections, travelogues and next week I am going to publish my first novel, called Midsummer.

"I went to Lebanon for a year and wrote a book called Stories from Lebanon. From my writing I want people to basically have some food for thought or maybe some inspiration.

"There might be something for them to apply to their own life. Life always has its own challenges and struggles.

"My writing is from my experience, which includes some of my struggles. I think when people listen to someone who has gone through something similar, it helps them relate more."