PUPILS and staff at Dominican College in North Belfast have donated thousands of items to a local food bank thanks to their annual Christmas appeal.

Every tutor group at the school prepared a festive food hamper filled with seasonal treats and essential grocery items in aid of the North Belfast Foodbank, which were collected this week.

Last year, the initiative from Dominican College’s contribution accounted for five per cent of all donations received by the Foodbank in 2024.

Project coordinator Carmel Niblock explained: “We understand that, regrettably, food poverty is a year-round issue in our community, but the combination of rising costs and falling temperatures make the Christmas season a particularly challenging time.

"Each year we elicit the wonderful support of our entire school community, asking parents, pupils and staff to pick up a few extra items at the supermarket and add them to their shop over the ­coming weeks – together we can make a real difference.”

Principal Lynda Catney said: “It is very important that our pupils are aware that in the current economic climate food insecurity is a reality for our local community.

"Today our pupils are happily giving practical help through our annual Christmas Appeal, which is a useful lesson in itself, but will also help them to become responsible adults, stepping up to the greater challenges of creating a more caring society.”

Rev Philip McCrea, Chairman of North Belfast Foodbank, welcomed the school’s ongoing support.

“We are once again fortunate to receive such wonderful assistance from Dominican College, Fortwilliam, one of Northern Ireland’s outstanding schools not only in terms of academic achievement but also in its commitment to the community it serves.

“Over the last number of years the staff, pupils and parents have been amazing in their unstinting commitment towards supporting people in crisis in our local community and we are immensely grateful.

“Ours is a volunteer-led foodbank established in 2013 as part of the Trussell Trust network. Over that period the need for the services of the Foodbank has steadily increased which means the effort, commitment, and support from Dominican College, Fortwilliam is, more than ever, a vital link in providing this lifeline for vulnerable individuals and families.”