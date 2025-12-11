CHILDREN and staff at Victoria Nursery School in the New Lodge were delighted to welcome the Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Tracy Kelly and the NI Commissioner for Children and Young People Chris Quinn to celebrate the school’s successful Education and Training Inspectorate (ETI) inspection.

Victoria Nursery School has been providing high-quality nursery education in the New Lodge area since 1969. The staff continue this proud heritage by meeting the individual needs of every child, promoting learning and independence.

The ETI inspection, conducted in June, praised the school’s commitment to excellence, noting the staff have high expectations for each child and through their consistent, skillful and inclusive support, all the children can experience success in their learning.

Principal of Victora Nursery School, Orla McAllister, who has been teaching in the area for over 25 years, said: “We are proud to celebrate this successful inspection outcome with our special guests.

"I want to acknowledge our wonderful children, whose enthusiasm for learning makes this nursery so special and thank our parents for their trust and support. The involvement of the wider school community and in particular the deep commitment of the school’s Board of Governors is invaluable.

"The school staff’s work is a shining example of excellence in early years education. Their unwavering dedication, passion and expertise helps enrich the lives of the children and strengthen the entire school community.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Tracy Kelly said: “I’d like to congratulate all of the staff, children, and parents at Victoria Nursery School on this excellent report from ETI. Belfast City Council want every child to be able to fulfil their full potential.

"Nursery schools like this one, with caring staff, play a huge part in helping us achieve that ambition as they create an environment which supports learning, growth, and confidence, which can be carried into primary school and beyond. It’s clear to see that these children are thriving thanks to the approach of the staff and the high standards of the school.”

Commissioner for Children and Young People Chris Quinn added: “Congratulations to Victoria Nursery School on an excellent inspection report. Inspection is an important part of our education system, and this outcome rightly recognises the nursery school’s commitment to high-quality practice, reflective learning, and continuous improvement.

“Full credit to Principal Orla McAllister and her dedicated staff team for their strong focus on pastoral care, child wellbeing, and genuine partnership with parents. Their work truly reflects the principles of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. They place children’s rights, voices, and experiences at the heart of everything they do.

“Victoria Nursery School is a clear example of how a rights-based, caring and child-centred approach can create exceptional outcomes for children, families, and the wider community. I have seen first-hand the great work Victoria Nursery School has delivered over many years and I know it incredibly well.

“I began my youth work career in this wonderful community, and I owe so much to the people of the New Lodge who supported me along the way. It’s great to be back where it all started for me.”