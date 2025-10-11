MATCHDAY LIVE: JFC FINAL: Aggies beat Pearse's to clinch Historic Double

Davitt Park will play host to the 2025 JFC final

THE culmination of a great season in Antrim's third tier ends this afternoon when one of either West Belfast natives St Agnes' or North Belfast based Pearse's will get their hands on the Junior Football Championship.

The Aggies blitzed rivals Éire Óg in their semi-final a fortnight ago whilst Pearse's put their best foot forward when they gave a hammering to Laochra Loch Lao in the same round of this season's championship.

The pair will go toe-to-toe in what will no doubt be a great battle of wills as St Agnes' hope to produce a league and championship double, whilst Pearse's hope they can reignite their past glories at this level in 2022.

Follow all the drama live below with our EXCLUSIVE Match-day Blog:

Team Line-ups:

St Agnes': C Carroll, P Carroll, K McCormick, C Flannery; R Gilligan, R Reilly, K Floyd; P Mulgrew, D Turley; C Clarke, C Turley, J Campbell; D McGaharan, S Madden, C McBride

Pearse's: E McKenna; D O'Neill, C O'Neill, M Girvan; C Gillespie, A Bannon, L Giannetto; T McFarlane, R Bannon; F Grew, P Donaghy, J Smyth; S Moreland, L Deegan, P Murray

Live Score: Pearse's 0-5 St Agnes' 0-8

Live Blog:

1' The 2025 JFC is off and running at Davitt Park

3' Daniel Turley's effort for a two-pointer drifts wide just at the last second before Fionn Grew attempts the same for Pearse's to no avail.

4' Kevin Floyd points the first score for the Aggies in the final.

6' Wides have been a theme of the St Agnes' as they start the early stages on the front foot with Pearse's holding deep and restricting space and flow

7' Ronan Gilligan with a superb drive into the space before he wraps his effort over the bar

8' Great stop from Eamonn McKenna in the Pearse's goal to prevent a goal scoring chance

11' Murray comes closest for the North Belfast side but his strike shaves the outside of the post

12' Liam Deegan strikes a close range free for Pearse's. The Aggies lead reduced to the minimum.

14' McBride steps up to restore a two score lead for the Aggies.

20' Ronan Gilligan almost finds the net after the half-back links well with Turley but the resulting effort is saved well.

21 - TWO POINTER AGGIES - Dan Turley strikes a great effort between the posts for Two from the 45'.

24' Pearse's finally get another score and Deegan is the man to strike again from the dead ball spot.

26' Aidan Bannon puts another point on the board for the North Belfast side as they continue to show real spirit towards the end of the half.

27' Deegan strikes again - We have a one point game now with the Aggies struggling to deal with the late momentum swing.

28' Conall Turley gets his side back in front by two scores after his free floats between the uprights.

29' Turley splits the posts again as the Aggies regain control of the final.

30' Cormac Gillespie thunders an effort over the bar for Pearse's - This is turning into a great final!

32' On the stroke of the half - Ronan Gilligan punts a great score over the bar for his second score of the day, giving Pearse's a lot to think about at the break.

Half-Time: St Agnes' 0-8 Pearse's 0-5

Synopsis:



The Aggies started the game on the front foot and stayed there for majority of the first period. Great scores from Conall Turley and Ronan Gilligan were the pick of the bunch, but the North Belfast side were far from willing to lie down to their opponents and Liam Deegan got himself off the mark before the midway point.

The Aggies regained the ascendency in the latter stages of the half but will be no fools when it comes to understanding the threat that Pearse's hold with their front line. Truly all to play for in the final half of the Junior Football season.

Second-Half: St Agnes' 1-14 (17) Pearse's 0-9 (9)

31' And we are back underway.

32' GOAL!!!! - David McGaharan strikes his effort low and beyond the Pearse's netminder much to the jubilation of the Aggies.

34' Liam Deegan's effort from the free drops just wide of the mark.

35' Deegan strikes a free to reduce the deficit.

37' Dan Turley finds space and retrieves the ball from McGaharan before striking over

40' Sean Moreland flashes an effort wide of the post as Pearse's look to get back in the game.

43' McBride pops another great point over the bar as the Aggies extend their lead.

47' SAVE!! - Aggies shot-stopper Colum Carroll reacts sharply to stop Deegan's powerful effort from finding the back of the net.

49' SAVE!! - Carroll again punches clear as Pearse's really ramp up late attacks

52' The game is heading for the closing stages with Aggies six clear of their North Belfast counterparts.

53' Cormac McBride hand passes his effort over the black spot - Aggies extend their lead again and they have one hand on that title

54' Aggies once again with a huge point.

55' McGaharan with another great score as the Aggies just continue to increase their advantage.

55' Deegan with another free for Pearse's as they look to climb the mountain that is an nine point deficit.

58' TWO POINTER PEARSE'S - Deegan rattles a great two-pointed effort just moments after slicing a free but gives his side a late glimmer of hope.

59' That was the chance for Pearse's as Daniel Magee strikes a shot just wide

60' THAT IS IT! - Conall Turley's effort seals it and AGGIES ARE DOUBLE CHAMPIONS!

St Agnes' have done it! A league and Championship double is heading home to Woodlands this year. A truly fantastic campaign by the team who felt the agonising heartbreak of this last season.

Pearse's will look to re-group next year, but for now it is time to celebrate the Aggies.