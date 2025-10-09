Hundreds line the length of the Falls in support of Gaza just hours before ceasefire announcement

MAKING THEIR VOICES HEARD: The protest outside Sevastopol Street on the Falls Road

HUNDREDS of people lined the Falls Road yesterday evening to mark the second anniversary of the Gaza genocide.

Organised by Mothers Against Genocide, the protest stretched from Milltown Cemetery to the International Wall and was supported by political parties, community groups and hundreds of individuals.

Part of the demonstration outside Milltown Cemetery

The huge protest came just hours before a ceasefire was announced between Hamas and Israel which sparked celebrations in Gaza and by families of hostages in Israel.

Speaking about the ceasefire, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "We are now at a critical moment that can see an end to the war.

"There is an urgent need to implement a plan that can end the fighting, pave the way for the release of all Israeli hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces to agreed lines and the entry of vital aid into Gaza.

"This historic moment, if grasped by all, can finally end the unconscionable human suffering. It can stop the dreadful bombing, silence the guns, end the famine and genocide, and allow a surge of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

"It is an opportunity to agree on a path to a permanent peace and security for Israelis and Palestinians alike. The road ahead will be challenging, including progressing towards a two state solution, but this is an opportunity that must be grasped.

"This is a significant moment after two horrific years. My thoughts today are with the people of Gaza, who have suffered so much, and with the hostages and their families.

"Ireland stands ready to assist in every practical way to achieve peace and to end human suffering."