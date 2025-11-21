A WEST Belfast mum has heaped praise on her son’s Special Educational Needs (SEN) assistant who she credits for transforming him inside and outside of school.

Lynsey O’Donnell’s son Eoin is a P7 pupil at St John the Baptist Primary School. For the last two years, Eoin has been guided through school by Eamon McQuillan, a SEN classroom assistant at the school.

Thanks to Eamon’s support, understanding and guidance, Eoin’s educational journey culminated in him sitting the transfer test on Saturday.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Lynsey explained: “Eamon is just a different kettle of fish when it comes to SEN support.

“Eamon has been Eoin’s full-time SEN assistant since P5. He just gets him so much and has completely transformed him both in and outside of school.

“On Saturday Eoin did the transfer test. He didn’t have to do it but felt so confident because of the support he has had from Eamon and the staff at St John the Baptist PS, especially Mr Hicks.

“Eamon was there at 8.30am waiting for Eoin to arrive. He was there to support him. He was so calm and relaxed before going in to do the test.

“As a family, it just means to much to us. We just wanted Eoin to be happy and have friends and Eamon has helped him achieve this.”

Eamon said he was “very proud” of Eoin and admits he “loves” his job helping others.

“I love my job. It is nice to be recognised for the work that I do. Last year, I was nominated for a Blackboard Award,” he said. “I start work at 8.45am and meet Eoin and the rest of kids at the front of the school.

“I first met Eoin when he was in Primary 5. He had a number of issues and was on a reduced timetable so he wasn’t able to complete a full day at school.

“Ever since, he has come on leaps and bounds. He is very settled at school, works independently.

“I am so glad he had the courage to sit his first transfer paper on Saturday there. I went down to St Malachy’s to meet him, made sure he was settled and gave him a final prep talk.

“I am so proud of Eoin and everything he has achieved.”