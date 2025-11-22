ARDOYNE Working Men's Club have raised £2,500 for a community-based grassroots centre in Palestine.

In July a fundraising day was organised in Ardoyne, which included a sponsored 5 km walk around the Waterworks before a night of live music from local musicians in Ardoyne Working Men’s Club.

The money had been due to support a group of dancers, musicians and footballers from Lajee Center, Aida Camp in the West Bank who were travelling to Ireland for cultural and sports activities and to tell their stories about resistance and resilience.

However, due to complications with visas the trip was cancelled with the money raised going to the Lajee Center.

Located in Aida Refugee Camp in Bethlehem, Lajee Center is a community-based grassroots creative cultural hub that aims to provide refugee youth with cultural, educational, social and developmental opportunities.

On Monday, a cheque was handed over to Mohammad Alazza, Director of the Lajee Center.

Martin Brady, who helped organise the fundraising day, said: "The day itself was amazing. There is great solidarity in Ardoyne for the people of Palestine. I want to thank everyone who supported and donated money.

"Mohammad made a point of coming over to Ardoyne to thank us for organising the fundraiser and we are delighted to welcome him to Ardoyne."

Mohemmad Al Azza said the support means a lot to the Palestinian people.

"Fundraising is not just about money for Palestinian people, it is much more than that," he said. "The deeper meaning is solidarity. It means a lot to the Palestinian people. There has always been a strong connection between Palestine and Ireland.

"Ireland is like a second home for a Palestinian.

"The money will help us fund a project at the Lajee Center and continue our work in the refugee camp."