POLICE are investigating a burglary in Lagmore in which a sum of money was stolen.

Shortly after 7:30pm on Sunday it was reported that entry had been gained to a property in the White Rise area and a sum of cash had been taken.

This is believed to have occurred between 5:00pm and 7:30pm

Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone who may have noticed anyone suspicious in the area at the time, or who may have CCTV or other footage, should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1281 of 16/11/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/