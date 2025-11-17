A NEWTOWNABBEY man has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court for offences linked to sustained disorder which took place in Belfast last summer. Jamie Clarke (32) was given a 38 month sentence, 19 of which will be spent in prison, and 19 on licence.

Speaking after sentencing on Monday, Detective Inspector Kitchen said: “On Saturday, 3rd August 2024 an anti-immigrant rally was held in Belfast city centre. Following this, racially-motivated disorder broke out across the city.

"Clarke can be seen on video footage throwing missiles at two hotels located in the University Street area of the city. He was later seen to throw an item into a business premises on Sandy Row before shouting what were perceived to be racist comments at people in the area."

Detective Inspector Kitchen continued: “On Wednesday 25th September 2024, Jamie Clarke presented himself to Musgrave PSNI Station and was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including attempted criminal damage and riot.

“He was interviewed by officers and later subsequently charged to court in connection with the offences.

​

“In shameful scenes, there was large-scale disorder by people intent on causing harm. Damage was caused to roads, homes, cars and local business premises with people left fearing for their lives.

“Our officers came under attack and many left injured after petrol bombs, heavy masonry and fireworks were thrown at them.

“At the time, we assured the public that we will work tirelessly to restore calm and ensure that anyone who chooses to take part in this criminality is brought to justice.

“Our dedicated investigation team has worked tirelessly to ensure that those involved are prosecuted – today’s sentencing is one of many over this disorder.

“We would also repeat our appeal to anyone who has been the victim of, or has any information on, any crime to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency. We can assure you that we will always act on concerns and information we receive.”

Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. Should you wish to make a report anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org