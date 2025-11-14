POLICE have arrested two men following separate reports of police vehicles being rammed in Belfast on Thursday evening and into the early hours of Friday morning.

One incident took place in the West of the city and the other in the East.

Inspector Stewart said: “At approximately 11.20pm yesterday, officers detected a vehicle driving in a suspicious manner in the Falls Road area of west Belfast. It turned into Clowney Street where it made off at speed.

“Police followed the vehicle towards St Mary’s Gardens, where the suspect vehicle rammed the officers’ car, causing substantial damage to its front and rear door panels, before making off.

“It was later seen on the Grosvenor Road, where it was successfully stung using a Stinger device. The driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences, including dangerous driving, driving with excess alcohol in breath, and aggravated taking and driving away. He remains in custody this morning, assisting with police enquiries.

“The police vehicle was rendered undriveable as a result of the collision, and one of the officers sustained a minor injury.”

Inspector Stewart continued: “Meanwhile in a separate incident in east Belfast, officers observed a vehicle breaching a traffic signal before colliding with the rear of their own vehicle whilst travelling along the Beersbridge Road, at the junction with Bloomfield Avenue.

“Following a short pursuit, the driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including driving with excess alcohol in breath, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, resisting police, and assault on police.

“He also remains in custody today, assisting with police enquiries.

“Three police officers sustained injuries as a result of this incident, which are thankfully, not believed to be serious at this time."