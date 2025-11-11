THE PSNI are investigating the attempted hijacking of a scooter on the Stewartstown Road.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when a teenage boy was approached by three young males on foot.

“One of them, who was described as being aged approximately 16-years-old, with short blonde hair and dressed in a blue puffa jacket, instructed him to get off the scooter before reaching inside his jacket. Fearing that this was a knife the suspect was reaching for, the teenager made off to safety before calling police," Detective Sergeant Long.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1542 of 09/11/25.”

A report can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org