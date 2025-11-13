WHILE the Roddy McCorley Society is mindful of its role as guardians of its rich past and the historic Moyard House on the Glen Road, a recent multi-million pound redevelopment has opened its facilities to a new and diverse clientele.

With functions taking place throughout the week, its popular games room and bar, and a restaurant with views over the city, the Roddy’s has become the place for family celebrations and nights out with friends.

Its museum is filled with historic artefacts telling the story of republican history from the United Irishmen up to present day. And there aren’t many hospitality venues in West Belfast – or the city or beyond for that matter – that can boast the extensive picturesque grounds that the Roddy’s have to offer.

While the Roddy's are looking to the future, for Marty Spence, Secretary of the Roddy McCorley Society, remaining sympathetic to the original building was important for the club during the recent redevelopment.

“Moyard House was built in the 1850s and stands in approximately four acres of mature cultivated grounds. It originally consisted of the house itself along with two gate lodges which were occupied by the head butler and the head gardener,” he said.

“Its original use was a family dwelling and it has been occupied by some of the most prestigious Belfast families. Some of the families associated with the house over the years included the Andrews flour family and the McCance linen family, as well as the McAlinden family. Hugh McAlinden was the director of Belfast Celtic Football Club.

“In 1983 Moyard House was bought by the Roddy McCorley Society who moved from their original premises in Corrib Avenue across the Glen Road in Lenadoon. The two gate lodges were sold separately and are both privately owned.

Moyard House is still the heart of the Roddy's

“Since 1984 the Society has continued to maintain and develop the site, always being aware of the historical significance of the building and ensuring its integrity is maintained."

Marty says there have been a number of additions to the Roddy's over the years, including a games room, main function hall, a women’s commemorative garden and the addition of a number of monuments and reflective artefacts.

“In 2021 the society undertook a major development with a £2.5 million restaurant and museum space and associated infrastructure becoming the Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre," he added. "During the most recent changes to the house, we were mindful of the implications this could have on the original building but through sound architectural design we were able to knit the old and the new seamlessly.”

The restaurant and museum are “state-of-the-art”, says Marty and have added a new dimension to the Roddy’s.

“People can just come into the museum and we’re always changing what’s being displayed because it’s important to keep it fresh. We will continue to do that to ensure that there is something different each time. The amount of artefacts we have in storage is unbelievable.”

The presence of women on the Roddy's committee is another sign that the society is moving into the future while at the same time treasuring its storied past. The committee is also much younger than it used to be, says committee member Constance Gough-Cunningham.

She says the Roddy's has become a popular social space for people of all ages.

The new heritage centre containing the restaurant and museum

“The restaurant is open from Thursday to Sunday and is open for lunch and dinner and we are constantly changing the menu,” said Constance. “We are now into the winter menu and of course people love the views from the restaurant which are stunning.

"We are now getting ready to go through to the Christmas period and there will be Christmas parties so it will be really busy for us. We also do pub grub down in the bar itself. We have genuinely a good mixture of age groups who come here and we’re finding that more younger people are coming here for the parties.”

Constance says weekends are very busy in the Roddy’s. Last weekend both function rooms were booked out on Saturday and Sunday and the restaurant was also booked out.

The Roddy's has also obtained a licence for marriages, which means you can get married in the grounds or on the terrace and have your reception inside.

“The beauty of the Roddy’s is that it is off the road," she says. "You wouldn’t think that you were in the city with the trees and the gardens. The views are also stunning and that is why it makes such a great venue for weddings. We've already got bookings for weddings for next year and the year after already.

"We're looking forward to welcoming more people here – especially over the Christmas period."