WEST BELFAST native Oisín Dunlop overcame the odds as he defeated Connor Meanwell over four rounds in his first professional boxing bout at the weekend.

Oisín, who uses the fight moniker ‘Diamond’, gave an exceptionally strong performance in his professional debut at just eighteen and proved how appropriate a choice the name is.

The former St Malachy's student managed to beat his opponent without dropping a single point on the judges' scorecards as he defeated Nottinghamshire’s Connor Meanwell over four rounds.

“Diamonds are unbreakable. I hope I proved my debut performance demonstrated that," said the West Belfast native.

"I’m sufficiently physically hard and mentally tough enough to merit my place in the paid ranks,” said Oisín.

“I came out to Diamonds Are Forever. I wasn’t nervous. If I was trembling it was with pure excitement knowing that I was going to show everyone just what I can do. I boxed well and gained invaluable experience. There’s stuff to work on and I will. I’ll perform better each time and then I’ll be a champion. That’s a fact.”

A sport and exercise student at Ulster University’s Belfast campus and a former student of St Malachy’s College, super welterweight Oisín lives with his parents and is trained by his dad Francis Dunlop and uncle Tony Dunlop, alongside Connor Wright and Ciarán McCarthy at Belfast’s Kronk Gym.

Oisín's manager, Ian Gaughran, commented on the young man's first victory claiming now the 'Diamond' must continue to step up in competition standards.

“Oisín’s had a very good debut. He boxed very well. We now need constantly to get him a step up in competition and get him better known in Ireland and Britain and then throughout Europe and who knows where it will lead. But at 18, he’s very young and handling it well.”

Oisín's father, Francis admitted despite never boxing at a professional level, his deep love for the sport led to Oisín putting on gloves at age three and having an exhibition bout at just four years of age.

He’s competed regularly since age 11 and became a highly rated amateur winning 90 per cent of his bouts.

“I was probably in the ring a couple of hundred times if you include all the club shows. The highlight was joining the County Antrim boxing team twice on tours to Italy and getting to box Italian champions on their home turf in Naples. Being a professional boxer has always been my dream. Amateur fights are just too short.”

As a young boxer, Oisín enlisted the wise attitude of the great Muhammad Ali when it comes to upholding his principles in life as for his skill and strength in the ring.

Oisín 'Diamond' Dunlop is hoping his return to action can be sooner rather than later and has called for the help of sponsorship to continue to develop his early journey with potential sponsors with interest being directed to his Instagram handel @oisin.dunlop or by e-mail oisindunlop44@gmail.com.