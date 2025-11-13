NORTH Belfast MP John Finucane has welcomed a new investment of over £100 million in Belfast Harbour.

The move will see two offshore wind farms developed, creating up to 300 jobs, with work expected to be completed by 2028.

The Sinn Féin man said: “This is hugely positive news for our city as we continue working to reduce emissions and build a cleaner, greener society.

“As well as creating hundreds of new jobs and powering millions of homes, this investment will further solidify Belfast as a key hub for offshore wind on these islands.

“I look forward to this development progressing and continuing the work to realise our huge economic potential.”