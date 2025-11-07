WEST Belfast MP Paul Maskey has welcomed the opening of a new exhibition which tells the story of the outbreak of the conflict in Belfast from 1969 to 1970.

Located in St Comgall’s - Ionad Eileen Howell on Divis Street, ‘The Falls - Where the Troubles Began’ tells the story of Divis and the Falls through voices from the past – voices of people who were there and who bore witness to the historic events.

“This is a powerful new exhibition and a reminder of how far we as a society have come," said Mr Maskey. "I want to pay tribute to Falls Community Council and everyone involved in delivering this remarkable historical project.

“The centre gives voice to the local community who experienced the burning of their homes by loyalist mobs as well as the Falls Curfew, among other events.

“It adds to the rich tourist offering the west of the city now enjoys, helping to create jobs, drive investment and attract more visitors to our neighbourhoods.

“Our community has undergone significant transformation over the past few decades and I’ll continue working to build on that progress and create a more modern, prosperous West Belfast.”