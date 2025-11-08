AN iconic West Belfast mural is being restored by conservation experts two years after it was removed to prevent further damage.

In August 2023, the historic 'Final Salute' Bobby Sands mural depicting an IRA firing party at the funeral of the 1981 hunger striker, was removed as part of a re-imaging project thanks to £5,000 funding from the Housing Executive working with Falls Community Council, Upper Springfield Development Trust and Resource Centre.

The major piece of art was erected at the top of the Whiterock Road in May 2011 on the anniversary of the death of Bobby Sands.

With the help of the Ulster Museum and the Housing Executive, the mural was carefully removed and was transferred by staff from the Ulster Museum into their care.

Last week, Stevie Corr from Falls Community Council and historian Tom Hartley went to view progress on conserving the mural at one of the museum's main collection stores.

"In August 2023, a year after one of the panels fell off the wall during a storm, a decision was taken to secure one of the most iconic murals in West Belfast before it was damaged again and destroyed forever," explained Stevie.

Stevie and Tom view the restoration work

"13 years of Irish weather had taken its toll and when we put the middle panel back up we realised how damaged the entire mural was and decided following consultations to try and rescue the mural.

"The Museum has allocated the project to their fine art conservator who is painstakingly stabilising the painted surface of the panels – a process that involves painstakingly securing every flaked piece of paint onto the plywood.

"This work is being carried out in a de-humidification tent, to enable a slow, controlled process of drying out the mural. The inherent dampness means there is mould present – hence our protective face masks.

"When the conservator spoke, we were pleased to hear that when completed, this process will ensure the mural’s long term preservation.

"To think that our story, our narrative as told through this piece of art by the late Frank Lucas Quigley, will be around for generations to come and is an amazing feat of preservation.

"We want to thank the staff of the Ulster Museum for their support in this and to William Blair, Director of Collections and the rest of the team.

"We can’t wait until its finished and we plan to do a viewing either in the museum or in St Comgalls for friends and family of Lucas."

The mural will feature in a major exhibition being planned for the Ulster Museum in 2028 on prisons during the conflict.